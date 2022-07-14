Heat & Humidity Continue To Dominate

We push the heat a little higher Thursday, into the mid 90s, as the humidity continues to increase. It will be a bit breezy, at times, with gusts near 25 mph. With all of the heat, sunshine, and humidity, we're expecting to see heat index values reaching near the triple digits.

After a mostly sunny and dry day, some scattered showers and storms are possible late Thursday into Friday morning. Some of these storms have the potential to carry pockets of hail and strong wind gusts.

Friday brings a few more clouds with our sunshine, but we still manage to make it into the mid 90s for the afternoon. A couple more isolated showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but it looks like most of us stay dry from this round.

Saturday will be partly cloudy as we warm into the low 90s. Like previous nights, we may have to dodge some spotty rain overnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs reaching back into the low 90s.

The warm-up is back in full swing to kick off the work week. Monday brings us back into the mid 90s and Tuesday will push us into the high 90s. Both days are expected to be mostly sunny.

