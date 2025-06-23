Heat relief and storms arrive Monday

After a very hot weekend, a cold front is now pushing southeast into northeast Nebraska, kicking off a few spotty showers there for the morning commute. This will keep northeast Nebraska in the 70s this afternoon. The cold front will continue to push southeast through the day. Before it arrives in Omaha, the metro will likely warm into the upper 80s early in the afternoon. The cold front will then drop us into the low 80s by the evening commute.

Starting mid-afternoon, a few spotty storms could start to pop up along the front. Storms will become more likely as we go from the late afternoon and into the evening. A couple of these storms could be strong enough to produce some pockets of hail or strong wind, mainly between 3 and 11 tonight. The severe threat is highest along and south of I-80. Where multiple storms hit the same neighborhoods, flash flooding will be possible.

Showers and storms will continue at times overnight and into Tuesday morning as we cool off to about 70 degrees.

The cold front will stall across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, which will keep some healthy rain chances through midweek.

Tuesday afternoon looks drier, but there will still be some hit and miss showers and storms in the second half of the day. It will be mostly cloudy with mid 80s.

The front shifts a little farther north Wednesday, pushing the better chances for rain north of I-80, although anyone could see a quick shower or storm. This will get Omaha a little hotter, in the low 90s.

Another round of scattered showers and storms should give more than half the region more rain on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

As the cold front finally kicks out of the region, rain becomes less likely on Friday, and we could get back to 90 degrees with more sunshine.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with low 90s. There could be a few spotty showers around, but most of us will be dry.

A lot of Sunday will be dry with low 90s, but showers and storms are more likely heading into Sunday night.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 84

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain North

High: 91

