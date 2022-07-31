Heat Returns This Week

Sunday will be the hinge point between the comfortable days previously and the big time heat ahead. The warmer temperatures and higher humidity will be more noticeable on Sunday with highs reaching the low 90s and the humidity returns. There is also a slight chance for a spot storm Sunday afternoon, but this chance is quite low. However, if one is to develop it could be strong with gusty winds possible. Keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans Sunday regardless.

Monday is the beginning of a stretch of hot and humid days, highs will be into the middle 90s with heat index values feeling closer to 100. There is also another chance for an isolated storm during the afternoon, but most if not all remain dry.

The winds will crank out of the south on Tuesday bringing in the extreme heat, temperatures will run into the century mark with highs topping out at 101. Heat index values could be as high as 110 in spots. Even the overnight low of 80 is still dangerous as it does not allow the body to refresh from the heat. Keep those heat safety precautions in mind.

A cold front will make its way into the area on Wednesday bringing a better chance for thunderstorms, it will also knock the temperatures back into the 90s for the afternoon high.

The cold front does not do much good heat relief-wise as temperatures rebound into the upper 90s by the end of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Spot PM Storm

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain Late

High: 96

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

Hot

High: 101

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Thunderstorms

High: 97

