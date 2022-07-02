Heating Up For the Fourth

The rest of Saturday evening will remain dry with the cloud cover sticking around, temperatures drop into the upper 60s for overnight lows.

The humidity gets a little worse Sunday as we warm back up into the upper 80s. There will be a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon, although most will remain dry. A slightly better chance of storms arrives overnight Sunday into Monday morning, a few could be on the stronger side.

The storms should be out by the morning of Independence Day. The rest of the fourth will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a small chance for rain. Don't cancel your outdoor plans, but have a backup plan ready in case you're one of the unlucky areas.

The heat and humidity continues to build in Tuesday with highs into the upper 90s, with heat indices reaching into the lower 100s.

Each afternoon will bring with it a slight chance for showers and storms during the afternoon, but these will be few and far between. A slightly better chance for storms will occur Thursday into Friday with our next cold front.

Temperatures drop some with the frontal passage into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 88

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

AM Storms

High: 96

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM Storm

High: 98

