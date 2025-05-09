Heating up: Here's when Omaha could hit 90 degrees

The sunshine continues today as we really start to warm things up. Highs will be in the mid 80s in Omaha. West of Omaha, some spots could hit the upper 80s, but it will be a touch cooler in western Iowa with low 80s.

It stays a little warmer overnight, dropping into the mid 50s for Saturday morning.

The heat continues to build Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with upper 80s. If you're headed to Celebrate C.B. or the Cinco de Mayo celebrations in South O, make sure you dress for warm weather!

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, keeping temperatures about 15 degrees above average.

We get a touch of relief on Monday, dropping into the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

If you're looking for some cooler weather to vote Tuesday in Omaha, you'll want to get to the polls early in the morning! The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Right now, it looks like Wednesday will be Omaha's best chance for hitting 90 for the first time this year, assuming we don't do it sooner.

It stays hot on Thursday with upper 80s. A weak cold front will push in Thursday night. While it could kick off some hit and miss rain, it's not looking too likely right now. It may only pull back the heat closer to 80 next weekend.

