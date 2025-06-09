Heating up: Here's when the 90s return

After a cooler end to the weekend, we start to warm back up today. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

The wind lightens up early tonight, and we drop into the low 50s for Tuesday morning.

We continue to warm up Tuesday with upper 80s and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with low 90s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy. While most of us stay dry, a few spotty showers and storms could pop up late in the day, mainly north of Omaha.

We could see a few more spotty showers and storms across the region Thursday. The best chance for rain will stay north of Omaha, keeping a lot of us dry. It will be partly cloudy with upper 80s.

The upper 80s continue Friday with more clouds than sunshine as the College World Series gets underway. A few scattered showers and storms will be around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but there will be many dry areas.

There will likely be a few scattered showers and storms around both Saturday and Sunday, but there's no guarantee that they will hit or avoid downtown Omaha. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday with a lot of clouds, followed by a little more sunshine and upper 80s Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 75

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 89

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Spotty Storms North

High: 92

