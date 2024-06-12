Heating Up Midweek; Here's When Relief Arrives

The heat continues to get worse today! Highs will be in the mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds around 20 - 30 mph in the afternoon.

Early tonight, there could be a couple spotty storms, mainly northeast of Omaha. While most of us, including Omaha, stay dry, those storms could be strong enough to produce some hail and strong wind. We will cool off into the low 70s for Thursday morning.

A weak cold front arrives Thursday, but it arrives late enough for Omaha to warm into the low 90s. The cold front will try to kick off a few spotty storms, but that is more likely southeast of Omaha. Like late Wednesday, most stay dry, but the couple storms we see could be strong enough for some hail and strong wind.

Thursday's cold front will drop the humidity for Friday, but only cools us off into the upper 80s. Most of the day looks dry with some good sunshine, but rain and storms will move into eastern Nebraska Friday night, then expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri overnight.

Some of the rain continues into Saturday morning, but the middle part of the day looks a lot drier. This will let us warm into the low 90s. Then, another round of rain will move in Saturday night. Some of that rain could continue into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks dry, hot, and breezy. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We warm into the mid 90s again Monday with only a small chance for rain, but rain looks a little more likely again Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 93

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 88

