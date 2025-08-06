Heating up to end the workweek

Storms are moving south towards Omaha, and if they hold together, they'll likely make for wet morning commute.

Any leftover rain would likely move out of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa by the lunch hour, then we'll start to see more sunshine mix in with the clouds this afternoon. It will be breezy, humid, and warmer with upper 80s.

A few hit and miss storms could move back in tonight and through the overnight hours, but a lot of our neighborhoods will stay dry. We'll drop into the low 70s for Thursday morning. If there's any leftover rain for the drive into work, it would be in Iowa.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the high humidity will make it feel like we're just over 100 degrees late in the day.

We stay hot, humid, mostly sunny, and breezy Friday with mid 90s. Late Friday night, a few storms could pass through areas north of Omaha. A couple of those pockets of rain could survive into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with low 90s. While any part of the day could bring a quick shower, the better chance of getting hit by a scattered storm will be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

There's a good chance you'll stay dry Sunday afternoon, and thanks to a weak cold front, we'll drop into the mid 80s. Another round of scattered storms is possible Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with low 80s.

The sunshine returns Tuesday with mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning Storms

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 91

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Night Storms North

High: 95

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

