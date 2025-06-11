Heating up with only small chances for rain

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the year in Omaha, so far, with highs in the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy.

We stay a little warmer overnight, only cooling off into the upper 60s for Thursday morning.

We pull back the heat a bit for Thursday, but temperatures stay above average, in the upper 80s. It stays mostly sunny and a little breezy at times. By late afternoon, a couple isolated showers and storms could pop up, but most of our neighborhoods will stay dry.

It gets a little more muggy Friday with highs in the upper 80s. There will be more clouds, but you'll still want the sunscreen if you're heading downtown for the first day of the College World Series. A couple isolated showers and storms will be possible in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but most of us will continue to stay dry.

We'll keep small rain chances going through the weekend, but there should be a lot of dry baseball. Saturday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be closer to 90 next Monday and Tuesday. While a couple neighborhoods could get lucky with a quick shower or storm, a lot of us look dry both days.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Isolated Storms

High: 89

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 87

