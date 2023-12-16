Here is What to Expect Weather-wise as We Head into Next Week

We may see some late-day sunshine in eastern Nebraska, but it will be chilly in the low 40s. A lot of cities in western Iowa and northwest Missouri may struggle to even get to 40.

Skies will begin to clear up Saturday night with lows in the mid 20s.

The sunshine returns Sunday! It will be warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

We have to get through a one-day shot of colder weather Monday with breezy conditions. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

It gets breezy and warmer again Tuesday with mid 40s and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday look great as we get closer to 50!

We will see our next rain chances as we close out next week. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees, 10+ degrees above average for this time of year.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A Clearing Sky

Chilly

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 47

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

Breezy

High: 35

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 46

