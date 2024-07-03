Here's The Best Time to Avoid Rain on the 4th of July

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are falling along the Missouri River. Check out this blog for the latest information on when the river gets back into its banks in your neighborhood.

Forecast: After a wet start to the holiday workweek, we are looking a lot drier on Wednesday. There will be a few spotty showers to dodge throughout the day south of Omaha, but even there, many spots stay dry all day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds as we warm up into the mid 80s.

As we cool off into the mid 60s for Thursday morning, another round of rain and storms will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west. The rain will expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri a little later in the morning. Most of the storms, if not all of them, will stay below severe levels, but a couple of them could come with a little hail or strong wind. The worst of the rain will start to move out from west to east into the lunch hour. The second half of Independence Day looks a lot drier, but we'll still have to dodge a few leftover hit and miss showers through the evening, so have an indoor backup plan ready for your holiday plans just in case. Highs will be near 80 with some late-day sunshine. Everyone should be dry by sunset for any of the fireworks shows.

Most of us stay dry Friday. It will partly cloudy and breezy, with highs near 80.

Saturday starts dry, and we should be dry long enough to make it into the low 80s in the afternoon. By the end of the day, another round of rain and storms will move in from the west. By Saturday night, most of us will be seeing rain.

After any rain ends Sunday morning, the rest of the day looks a lot drier with low 80s.

We'll stay in the 80s early in the next workweek, but we'll keep a small chance for rain around Monday and Tuesday.

