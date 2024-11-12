Here's the latest timing and totals for the midweek rain

Today will be mostly sunny with mid 50s in Omaha. Farther north, some neighborhoods will only hit the upper 40s, and areas down towards the Kansas border will hit the upper 50s. While that's a lot like Monday, it will feel cooler today thanks to winds around 15-30 mph after the morning commute.

Spotty rain will start to pop up in eastern Nebraska around 10 tonight. Overnight, some of the rain will start to expand into western Iowa as it becomes more widespread. Some of the scattered rain continues into the Wednesday morning commute, but there will be some areas that are dry for the drive into work and school. We start the day in the mid 40s.

It stays breezy Wednesday afternoon as scattered rain continues to fall at times across eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri. There will be a lot of dry time as we warm up into the low 50s. By the evening commute, the rain will start to break apart, but it could take until Wednesday night for everyone to dry out.

Midweek rain totals will vary due to the scattered rain. Eastern Nebraska will likely see the smaller totals, from nothing up to a quarter of an inch. In western Iowa, the smallest totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch with some areas getting around half an inch.

The sunshine takes over for the rest of the workweek and we start to warm back up. Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 50s.

Friday will be about 10 degrees above average, in the low 60s, with a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy again Saturday as even warmer weather blows in. This will push us into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Cooler weather blows back in Sunday, dropping us into the mid 50s, but it stays mostly sunny.

Monday will bring another decent chance for rain with highs in the 50s again

.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Breezy

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 53

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

