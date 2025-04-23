Here's the latest timing for the widespread midweek rain and storms

After some morning sunshine, more clouds will move in as we head into the lunch hour. Most of us will be dry through your lunch break, but hit and miss rain and storms will start to pop up by mid afternoon. We should stay dry long enough in Omaha to reach the mid 70s. By the evening commute, about half of us will be seeing rain. With any storm this time of year, one or two could be strong enough to squeeze out some hail or extra wind.

Scattered rain will continue overnight and into the Thursday morning commute, but we stay fairly warm, in the mid 50s.

While rain will be likely at times Thursday morning, it will start to break apart in the afternoon. Even through rain becomes less likely through the afternoon, a couple spotty showers could still be around for the drive home. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with upper 60s.

The upper 60s continue Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, but rain is looking less likely now for the weekend. An isolated shower can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon, but most of us will be dry.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy. We start to warm back up with highs in the mid 70s. It will also be breezy at times.

Monday will be breezy and warmer with a high near 80, assuming we stay dry long enough. There will be some hit and miss storms around.

We cool off into the mid 70s Tuesday with a little more sunshine.

