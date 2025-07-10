Here's the timing for our next two rounds of storms

After another round of storms last night, most of us will be dry through this afternoon, but there will be a couple isolated showers around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. We stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Around the evening commute, storms will start to pop up over northeast Nebraska. They will slide southeast towards Omaha tonight, likely not reaching the metro until about 10 p.m. or later. A couple of the storms could be strong enough to produce areas of strong wind or hail, but the storms will weaken as they push farther southeast overnight.

By the Friday morning commute, we will be down to a few spotty showers in the region with low 70s.

There should be plenty of dry time late Friday morning and into the early afternoon, but with more clouds, we keep the heat under control. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A cold front arrives late in the afternoon and into the evening, bringing another round of showers and storms. Like earlier rounds of storms, a couple of these could push just above severe levels with some hail or extra wind. The rain continues into Friday night but ends overnight.

Due to the recent rain, any of our neighborhoods that get hit by multiple storms in a short amount of time could see some brief flash flooding. If you come across any flooded roads, Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Behind the cold front Saturday, the humidity won't be as bad, and it will be cooler. Skies will be clearing in the morning for the Heartland Pride parade with temperatures in the low 70s. In the afternoon, we will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with upper 80s.

We could get back to 90 on Monday with a few more clouds and a small chance for rain.

Another cold front arrives Tuesday with another round of storms. Depending on the exact arrival time of the cold front, we could have enough time to still hit the upper 80s.

If the front moves slowly enough, there could be some leftover rain Wednesday. But, as cooler weather starts to blow in, we may only hit 80 in the afternoon.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 72

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 84

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not as Humid

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

