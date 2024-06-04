Here's the Timing for Tuesday's Strong to Severe Storms

We stay warm today, heating up into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds through the early afternoon. Then, a cold front arrives, kicking off a number of strong to severe storms across the region.

As the cold front moves into northeast Nebraska around the lunch hour, there will likely just be some hit and miss rain. Once the cold front moves southeast towards York, Fremont, and Tekamah closer to 3 p.m., there will be more hit and miss storms popping up along it. The storms will also start to get stronger at this point. The storms will continue to strengthen through the rest of the afternoon, with some likely reaching severe levels. Hail and wind will be the two main concerns, but a short-lived tornado can't be ruled out in these situations.

The storms will likely be closer to the Omaha metro, Lincoln, and Denison closer to the evening commute, then expand into southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa shortly after the commute. It will take until closer to 9 p.m. for the storms to get out of northwest Missouri.

Skies quickly clear tonight, and we cool of into the mid 50s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer, with upper 80s, but it will also be breezy with lower humidity.

The humidity gets even lower Thursday and Friday! Highs will be in the low 80s both days with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday brings a small chance for a shower to hit your backyard, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s with a few clouds.

The low 80s continue Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Monday brings another small chance for rain with upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

P.M. Storms

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cooler

Low: 54

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 81

