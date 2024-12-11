Here's when and where a wintry mess could slow down travel again

If you are one of the few spots waking up to some fresh snow on the ground this morning, watch for slippery areas on the roads, but most of us shouldn't have any travel issues this morning.

We continue to get colder today. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 20s in Omaha. Some neighborhoods northeast of the metro towards Denison may get stuck in the teens this afternoon. In southeast Nebraska, it will be warmer, with some spots getting into the 30s.

Thursday will start in the teens with a lot of clouds. We stay cold in the afternoon with a lot of us in the 20s for a second day in a row, but we'll get to enjoy some late-day sunshine.

It gets breezy again Friday as some slightly warmer weather begins to blow in from the south. This will get us into the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. By late afternoon, rain will also start to move in from the south. Areas south of Omaha have the best chance to only see rain from this system, but as it moves towards Omaha, the leading edge of it could turn into freezing rain. If Omaha does end up with some freezing rain in the late afternoon or evening, there's a good chance we change into regular rain to end the day as the system keeps moving north, taking the freezing rain farther north. While many of us will continue to see rain overnight, some colder air will wrap around the back side of the system towards eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This could switch some of us along and north of I-80 back into some freezing rain or snow.

TLDR: The farther north you live, the better chance you'll see travel problems late Friday into Saturday morning. The farther south you live, the better chance of just seeing rain.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer with upper 30s.

We get breezy Sunday as warmer weather keeps blowing in. This should get us into the mid 40s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Some rain or snow will be possible Monday, but that is far from a guarantee. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 13

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Wintry Mix

High: 35

