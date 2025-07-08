Here's when another round of severe storms is possible in Omaha

After a cloudy start to the day, the sunshine takes back over this afternoon. We stay warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. A couple isolated showers could pop up this afternoon, mainly south of Omaha, but most neighborhoods stay dry.

It will be mostly clear overnight as we cool off into the upper 60s for Wednesday morning.

Throughout Wednesday, a few spotty showers and storms will likely pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. About a third of the region will see rain at some point, but that means a majority of us will be dry. It will be partly cloudy with a high near 90 where dry.

Thursday will be breezy with upper 80s as our next round of showers and storms arrives in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be severe. Pockets of large hail, areas of damaging wind, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible in the region. The storms will weaken as we head into Thursday night.

A cold front arrives Friday, kicking off another round of scattered showers and storms. It will be breezy with mid 80s and mostly cloudy skies between storms. We should dry out into Friday night.

Behind the cold front, Saturday will be cooler and a little more comfortable. It will be partly cloudy with low 80s.

It will start to get a little more muggy and warmer Sunday with upper 80s. A couple spotty showers are possible, but most stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

We keep a small chance for rain Monday as we heat up into the low 90s.

