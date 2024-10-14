Here's when Omaha will fall below freezing for the first time this season

Our cool and mostly sunny weather continues this afternoon with highs in the low 60s in Omaha and most of eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa will be a touch cooler with more upper 50s.

A few frosty areas are possible again Tuesday morning as we drop down into the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be the coolest afternoon of the week. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50, about 10 degrees below average.

Heading into Wednesday morning, most neighborhoods in Omaha will see their first freezing temperatures in about 6 months. Make sure you protect any sensitive plants you have outside that you'd like to keep around a little longer before heading to bed Tuesday night.

Thankfully, we start to warm up Wednesday afternoon. We will be in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

It gets windy Thursday, but that wind will be out of the south, blowing in much warmer weather. We will be back above average in the afternoon with mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

We stay mostly sunny and windy Friday, helping to get us into the upper 70s, putting us about 10 degrees above average.

The weather stabilizes a bit over the weekend. Saturday will be in the low 70s with a few more clouds. Saturday also owns our one small chance for rain this week, but that small chance of rain likely stays west of Omaha.

Sunday looks really nice with mid 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 61

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

