Here's When Rain and Storms Could Slow Down Your CWS / Father's Day Weekend

The humidity will be a lot lower today, but it will still be hot, near 90 degrees in Omaha. There will be a few afternoon clouds, but overall, it will be mostly sunny, so don't forget your sunscreen if you're heading down to the College World Series.

Most of the day will be dry, but widespread rain and storms will push into eastern Nebraska from the west after midnight. Those may not reach Omaha until after 2 a.m. followed by western Iowa and northwest Missouri.

Throughout most of Saturday, we will have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms. While most of us will get hit by at least one shower, most of the day looks dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy, but only a touch cooler, in the upper 80s. Stronger winds will also help blow the humidity back in.

Father's Day will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. We stay breezy, but it probably won't make it feel much better. Most of the day will be dry, but there will probably be a little rain to dodge late in the day.

Most of us keep it dry Monday with highs in the mid 90s.

The heat and humidity continue Tuesday with low 90s.

Rain and storms become more likely again Tuesday night, with rain continuing at times on Wednesday.

The wetter weather will drop the heat and humidity some. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 88

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy and Humid

Rain Possible Late

High: 97

