Here's when rain is most likely in Omaha for the holiday weekend

It's chilly again this morning with temperatures down in the 40s! This afternoon will be lot like yesterday. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 60s for Omaha. Northeast of Omaha, neighborhoods will be in the low 60s. Southeast Nebraska won't be as warm as yesterday, but should still make it into the upper 60s.

The wind lightens up early tonight, and we drop into the mid 40s for Friday morning.

A few hit and miss showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska just ahead of the morning commute, but a lot of us will be dry heading into work. Scattered rain will be around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa through the afternoon, but only about half of us will see rain. This keeps us mostly cloudy and a touch cooler with low 60s for the afternoon. Any leftover rain should end Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the day looks dry, but late in the afternoon, a few spotty showers will start to move in from the west. The rain will become more widespread Saturday evening and night, with a lot of us seeing some of the wet weather.

Some of Saturday's rain could spill over into Sunday morning, but most of us will be dry the rest of Sunday. It will still be mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with mid 60s.

Memorial Day will also be cool, but any chance for rain is still looking very small. It will be mostly cloudy with mid 60s, which is more than 10 degrees below average.

Tuesday will be closer to 70, followed by mid 70s on Wednesday. Both days bring a little more sunshine, but we keep a slim chance for rain.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain Late

High: 68

