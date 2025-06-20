Here's when relief arrives from the dangerous heat

The dangerous heat arrives today with higher humidity. For the first time this year, Omaha will likely hit the triple digits, topping out near 101. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits all afternoon, getting as bad as 105 to 110 late in the day. It will also be mostly sunny and windy.

With higher humidity and more wind than normal overnight, it stays warm. We only cool off to about 80 degrees for Saturday morning.

The upcoming stretch of hot afternoons and warm mornings will make it very hard for homes without air conditioning to cool off. Check in with your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are safe and staying cool through the weekend. Even for the younger crowd, if you have outdoor yard work or want to go for a run, make sure you do it early in the morning and drink plenty of water.

Omaha pushes over 100 again Saturday with mostly sunny skies. This will put the heat index back to 105-110 by late afternoon. It will continue to be windy at times, but it won't make it feel any cooler.

If you're heading to the College World Series Saturday, first pitch at 6 p.m. will be around 101 degrees, and we only cool off into the mid 90s by the end of the game.

Record heat is possible Sunday. The record high in Omaha for June 22 is 100, which was set in 1930. We expect to tie that. The heat index could easily push over 105 again. We also stay mostly sunny and windy throughout the day.

Then, a cold front will start to approach the area from the northwest, and it could push a couple isolated and strong storms at areas northwest of Omaha Sunday night.

Before the cold front arrives in our area Monday, we likely have enough time to hit 90 degrees. Once the cold front arrives later in the day, it will bring a much better chance for widespread showers and storms.

The cold front will then stall across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and it will trigger more rounds of scattered showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Neighborhoods that stay dry long enough each day will warm into the mid and upper 80s each afternoon.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 101

Heat Index: 105-110

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 80

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 102

Heat Index: 105-110

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 100

Heat Index: 105-110

Isolated Storms Late

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

