Here's When Storms Return Over the Holiday Weekend

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are below flood level in Omaha and Council Bluffs, but areas farther south are still flooded. Check out this blog for the latest information on when the river gets back into its banks in your neighborhood.

Forecast: The weather looks nice today as we continue through the long holiday weekend! We will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. A couple isolated showers will try to pop up late this afternoon and into the evening, but most of us will stay dry.

If you want to let in some fresh air overnight, open your windows before bed. We'll be dropping down to about 60 degrees for Saturday morning in Omaha, but many parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will drop into the 50s.

Saturday starts with a lot of sunshine, but clouds start to move in during the afternoon. Around lunch, a couple spotty showers will start to push west into eastern Nebraska, then strengthen into the middle of the afternoon. Cities that stay dry long enough will make it into the low and mid 80s. Around 3 p.m., a couple storms could start to flare up to severe levels with large hail and damaging wind being the main concern. The best chance for a severe storm will be west of Omaha, but severe weather is possible as far east as western Iowa. Scattered storms will continue into the evening and weaken early at night. A couple scattered showers could continue into early Sunday morning.

We'll have to dodge a handful of showers and storms on Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy, but many of us stay dry all day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be in the low 80s with a little more sunshine. There could be a couple spotty showers around to finish the day.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around late each day Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

