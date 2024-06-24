Here's When We Get Relief from the Dangerous Heat and Humidity

Missouri River Flooding: Widespread flooding to our north late last week is pushing Missouri River levels higher as flood waters work their way south through the region. Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

Forecast: Monday brings a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. It will be mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures climb to about 100 degrees in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like 105-110 most of the afternoon.

Heat is normally the number one weather-related killer in the United State each year. Check on your elderly neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying cool. If you have to be outside, take plenty of breaks inside or in the shade and stay hydrated. For pets, bring them inside with you where it is cooler. If for some reason they have to be outside, make sure at a minimum they have moving air, shade, and water at all times.

Monday evening, we'll have to dodge a couple isolated storms. While many of us stay dry, the storms could be strong to severe with hail and strong wind being the main concerns. Any storms likely end by midnight.

We stay warm into Tuesday morning, only cooling off into the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity continue Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. That puts the heat index around 100-105. It will still be mostly sunny, but there will be less wind than Monday.

Late Tuesday night, scattered storms pop up again. Some of these could be strong to severe. The main threats will be a few pockets of large hail and strong wind, but a tornado can't be ruled out. A number of spots will get missed by the rain.

The humidity drops Wednesday, and we get some relief from the heat too! Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Showers and storms are more likely on Thursday, helping to drop us into the low 80s.

We jump back into the low 90s Friday with some leftover hit and miss storms to dodge, but many stay dry.

There's a small chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, but we keep the high heat under control. Highs will be in the low 80s both afternoons.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

High: 100

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Night Storms

High: 94

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 87

