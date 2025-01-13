Here's when we warm back up after a frigid start to the workweek

The sunshine is back in full force today, but it is cold! Highs will only be in the mid 20s, and with winds around 10-20 mph through the day, wind chills won't get above the teens. It won't be quite as cold west of Omaha, with some parts of eastern Nebraska getting into the upper 20s and low 30s. The coldest neighborhoods will be northeast of Omaha today with Denison stuck in the teens.

Around 8 p.m., a few hit and miss pockets of snow will start to move into the area. A lot of us won't see any snow, and those that do shouldn't have any issues from them before they end overnight.

Tuesday will start in the single digits, and the afternoon looks even colder than Monday. Highs will only be near 20 with mostly sunny skies.

The frigid weather pushes off to our east Wednesday, letting us warm up some. Temperatures will be back to average with mid 30s and a few clouds.

We start to feel a lot better Thursday with mid 40s and mostly sunny skies. Friday will be similar with low 40s and a lot of sunshine.

Another shot of arctic air moves in for the weekend. It will be breezy Saturday as the frigid weather blows back in. Highs will be in the low 20s with mostly cloudy skies. The colder air could also squeeze a few snowflakes out of the sky, but no accumulation is expected.

It stays breezy Sunday as we get even colder! After starting the day in the single digits, we only warm up into the teens for the afternoon.

