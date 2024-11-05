Here's when you'll need your rain gear vs. your sunglasses for voting

Rain will continue for a lot of us in the first half of the morning, so take your rain gear to the polls if you are going on your way into work or school. The rain will exit to the northeast late in the morning, and most of us will be dry by the lunch hour. The sunshine takes over for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. If you're voting after work, it will be in the upper 40s. If you're jumping into the line right before the 8 p.m. deadline, we will in the low 40s, so take a good coat.

A few foggy areas could form into Wednesday morning as we drop down into the mid 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with mid 50s. A lot of us will stay dry, but a few showers from central Nebraska could try to make it into eastern Nebraska at the end of the day.

It stays mostly cloudy with mid 50s Thursday. While most places will continue to be dry, a few showers in the area can't be ruled out late in the day.

The weather stays consistent to finish off the workweek. Friday will also be in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered rain will start to push into eastern Nebraska late Friday night, and it will expand into western Iowa Saturday morning. The scattered rain will continue at times Saturday afternoon and night. This will keep us a little cooler, with highs in the low 50s.

Everyone will be dry by Sunday morning. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds as we warm up into the upper 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs flirting with 60.

TUESDAY

Scattered A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 54

