Here's when your weekend plans will be dry

The hot weather continues today with a lot of sunshine, but thanks to Thursday's cold front, the humidity is a lot lower. Highs will be near 90 in Omaha.

The low humidity lets us cool off fairly quickly tonight for all the football games. The Huskers and the high school games will start in the mid 80s and cool off into the mid 70s for the 4th quarter. While an isolated shower or two could begin to pop up tonight, there's a really good chance all the games stay dry.

We'll see a few spotty showers overnight and into Saturday morning, but most of us will stay dry with some morning sunshine. The day starts in the upper 60s.

Clouds will start to thicken up through the rest of Saturday as more hit and miss showers and storms begin to pop up. So while rain becomes a little more likely in the afternoon, there will still be a lot of dry time. Don't cancel the outdoor plans, but have an indoor backup plan ready just in case. Assuming we stay dry long enough, we likely warm into the mid 80s with more humidity.

Rain becomes a lot more likely Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and the best rain chances continue through Sunday afternoon. Just in time for the start of fall, it will also be a lot cooler, with highs in the mid 60s.

The rain begins to break apart Sunday night, but a few spotty showers could still be around Monday morning.

We'll see some sunshine start to come out Monday afternoon with low humidity and highs in the upper 60s.

It only gets a little warmer Tuesday, into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We stay mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with both afternoons in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Muggy

High: 85

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Widespread Rain

High: 66

