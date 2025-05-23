Here's when you're most likely to be dry for the holiday weekend

Hit and miss rain will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west this morning, which will get closer to the Omaha metro around the lunch hour. The scattered rain will stay around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa the rest of the day, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in. Some neighborhoods will stay dry all day, but we will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Any leftover rain will end tonight, and we drop into the low 50s for Saturday morning.

The first half of Saturday looks dry, but by mid-afternoon, hit and miss rain will start to pop back up. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 60s. The scattered rain, which could mix in with a couple non-severe storms, will continue into Saturday night. The rain won't be constant, keeping some dry weather mixed in.

A few pockets of rain could continue into Sunday morning, but the rest of Sunday will bring mainly dry weather. While a couple showers could pop up, most of us will be dry in the afternoon. It will stay mostly cloudy and breezy with upper 60s.

Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with low 60s, which is about 15 degrees below average for late May. Many of your outdoor holiday plans will be dry, but a couple spotty showers could be around at any point of the day, so have an indoor backup plan ready, just in case. Rain becomes more likely Monday evening and night.

It looks like a few hit and miss showers will still be around the region Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy with mid 60s.

Wednesday brings a better chance of a fully dry day for more of us, letting us warm up closer to 70.

Another round of hit and miss rain will move in Thursday, but some of us will be dry with mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 67

