High Fire Danger Continues Through the Weekend

FIRE DANGER: The combination of strong winds and very low humidity will keep the fire danger very high the next few days, especially in the afternoon and evenings. The worst combination of wind and dry air will be Sunday. Do not burn anything outside or do anything that could start a fire, this includes throwing cigarettes out your window. Any fire would likely spread quickly out of control.

FORECAST: We stay breezy overnight as we cool off into the low and mid 30s for the Friday morning commute.

The wind won't be as strong Friday, but you'll still notice it blowing in even warmer weather from the south around 20-30 mph. It will also be mostly sunny, helping to warm us into the mid 60s to finish off the workweek.

We keep warming up this weekend! Saturday will be breezy with low 70s and a lot of sunshine.

Sunday will be windy with upper 70s and a few more clouds. A lot of us likely stay dry, but there could be a few spotty showers to dodge in the second half of the day as our next cold front blows in.

We'll keep a small chance for rain or a few snowflakes Monday, and it will be noticeably cooler. It's hard to say exactly how much cooler we get, but for now, we'll say mid 50s Monday afternoon. With it still being breezy, it will be even cooler.

Tuesday also looks breezy, helping to drop us into the low 50s.

We should be able to warm back up into the upper 50s for the middle of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 33

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Isolated Rain

High: 78

