High Fire Danger Continues Tomorrow

FIRE DANGER: The combination of strong winds and very low humidity will keep the fire danger very high over the weekend, especially in the afternoon and evenings. The worst combination of wind and dry air will be on Sunday. Do not burn anything outside or do anything that could start a fire, this includes throwing cigarettes out your window. Any fire would likely spread quickly out of control.

FORECAST: The warm-up gets back on track this weekend! Saturday will be breezy with low 70s and a lot of sunshine.

As the wind picks up into Sunday morning, likely over 40mph at times, we don't cool off as much. Sunday will start in the 50s, which is above average for an afternoon in early March.

Our next cold front is on track for Sunday afternoon, but if it keeps speeding up, we'll have to shave off a few more degrees from the forecast. The cold front moves in from the northwest and could keep parts of northeast Nebraska, where it arrives first, in the upper 50s. A little farther southeast towards Fremont, 60s will be a better guarantee. While we hope for mid 70s in Omaha, they'll be much more likely southeast of the metro, where the cold front arrives later. It will be a mostly sunny afternoon.

A few spotty showers, or maybe even a few snowflakes, could come early Monday morning, but most of us will still be dry. It will be breezy and cooler the rest of Monday with highs in the lower 60s.

Even Tuesday will be a little breezy at times, highs will be in the low 60s.

We will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday before another storm system moves through the Heartland with rain and snow. For now, it looks like eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be on the rainy side of the system.

We could see rain as early as late Wednesday, but it will be more likely Thursday and into early Friday. This also blows in some cooler weather, dropping us into the low 50s on Thursday, followed by upper 40s on Friday.

We dry out by the weekend, but it gets cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 74

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Early

Breezy

High: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 60

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.