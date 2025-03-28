High fire danger returns on a warm and windy Friday

Friday will be warm and windy with record heat possible. The current record for Omaha today is 86 degrees, set in 1986, and we could easily tie that record this afternoon. The wind will be blowing around 20-40 mph most of the day, causing a high fire danger in the afternoon. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

After 8 p.m., a few scattered showers and storms will pop up over northeast Nebraska, but they likely break apart before they reach Omaha. The wind will lighten up into Saturday morning as we cool off into the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. By the lunch hour, we will start to see some light hit and miss rain pop up. Scattered rain becomes more common as we head through the afternoon. While most of our neighborhoods should see at least some light rain Saturday, there will be a lot of dry time. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday is looking a lot drier than we were thinking the last couple of days. While there will still be a few spotty pockets of rain around during the day and a few snowflakes at night, most of us will be dry. It still looks breezy and cooler though, with highs in the upper 40s.

We start to see more sunshine break out Monday, helping to get us back into the low 50s.

Tuesday is Election Day in Omaha, and you may need your rain gear to vote thanks to some scattered rain. We continue to warm up into the upper 50s, but it will be breezy. Rain becomes more likely Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will also be breezy, but we should get back to 60 degrees.

The low 60s continue Thursday with lighter wind and more sunshine.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms Northwest

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 48

