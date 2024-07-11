High Heat and Humidity Still on Track for the Weekend

We stay in the upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies. Even though temperatures will be near average again, it is slowly getting a little more muggy.

We cool off into the mid 60s for Friday morning.

It starts to get hot on Friday with a high near 90, and it will be humid. After starting the day with a lot of sunshine, there will be a few more clouds around in the afternoon.

Saturday looks hot and humid! For the Heartland Pride parade in Omaha, it will already be in the low 80s at 10 in the morning. It stays mostly sunny in the afternoon as we heat up into the mid 90s.

The heat gets even worse on Sunday with a high near 100. The higher humidity will make it feel even hotter in the afternoon and prevents us from cooling off as much overnight. This keeps our mornings in the 70s over the weekend.

It stays hot Monday with a high flirting with 100 and a lot of sunshine.

We cool off a little on Tuesday, into the low 90s, as a cold front slowly drops south through the Heartland. This will also bring our next better chance for rain, probably late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Assuming the slow-moving cold front gets far enough south, we will fall into the mid 80s for Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cool

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 90

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 96

