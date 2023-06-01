Higher Storm Chances Thursday

There is a flash flood warning in effect in Johnson County until 9:30AM this morning. Use extra caution on the roads.

Some places, mainly south of I-80, are dealing with some spotty storms and showers this morning. This will impact the morning commute for some, but not everyone.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high just shy of 90 again. In the heat of the day, another round of spotty rain and storms will pop up, but they likely only give rain to about a third of the region.

Friday will also be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. A few of us will get cooled off again by some scattered storms in the second half of the day.

We'll do it again Saturday with some spotty storms, highs in the upper 80s, and a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday has an even smaller chance of rain hitting your backyard, and we stay in the upper 80s.

Monday looks dry for everyone, and with a lot of sunshine, we could hit the low 90s.

A few spotty showers return Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures staying nearly 10 degrees above average, just shy of 90.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 89

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 89

