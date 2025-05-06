Here's the timing for the midweek hit and miss rain

The great weather continues today! Even though highs will be near 80 again with mostly sunny skies, the humidity stays low. Clouds will start to become more common late in the day, but we stay dry tonight.

It will stay mostly cloudy overnight, helping to keep us a little warmer for Wednesday morning. A lot of us will start the day in the 50s.

It stays mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures stay above average, in the mid 70s. Around mid to late afternoon, a few spotty showers will start to pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. A couple isolated storms could even mix in by the evening commute, but the rain will likely only be for about 1/3 of the area.

The bulk of the spotty rain will end Wednesday night, but a couple leftover showers could hold on into Thursday morning.

Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. By late afternoon, a couple spotty showers and storms will pop up again, but it looks like less than a quarter of the area will see any rain into the night.

The sunshine takes back over Friday! We'll be flirting with 80 in the afternoon.

We stay in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, making for a great weekend to get outside and celebrate Mom!

The low 80s and sunshine continue Monday with a little extra wind.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Cool

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 76

