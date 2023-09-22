Hit and Miss Storms Saturday

After a wet start to Friday, there will just be some spotty rain to dodge in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

The first half of Friday night football will likely be dry, but in the second half, hit and miss storms will start to pop up across the region. Some of the scattered storms continue overnight, but most of us will be dry by the time we wake up Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

A cold front moves from west to east through the region Saturday. The cold front should kick off some hit and miss storms along it in eastern Nebraska in the afternoon, but more of these storms are expected as the front gets to western Iowa in the evening and night. For the Huskers, the best chance for rain is in the first half of the game, but there's a decent chance Memorial Stadium stays dry. Some of the scattered storms could be strong to severe, with the greater threat for severe weather in western Iowa. Any severe storm could produce heavy rain, lightning, hail, and strong winds, but a tornado is also possible.

Most of us will be dry Sunday, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out. We should see some sunshine mix in with the clouds as we warm to near 80 degrees.

We get to enjoy a lot more sunshine Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Like Sunday, there could be an isolated shower around, but most of us will be dry.

Tuesday will also be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures stay near average for the middle of next week with a lot of sunshine.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 80

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.