Hot and Humid Sunday

Today marked the beginning of a long stretch of very hot weather for eastern NE and western IA. Cities like Lincoln, Beatrice, and Falls City topped 100° while Omaha remained in the mid-90s.

A weak cold front, combined with some smoke in the upper atmosphere, will keep temperatures down a few degrees on Sunday. Still, it will be hot with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100.

Starting Monday, the heat builds back in with Omaha making it into the upper 90s, while cities south of I-80 likely breaking into the triple digits. Heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday Omaha will make a run at 100 degrees, although we might fall just shy of the century mark. Areas south of I-80 will probably see a stretch of triple digit heat. During this heat wave, if you plan on being outdoors for any extended period of time take those heat safety precautions. Check on those more sensitive to the heat or those without access to A/C.

By Friday, a cold front drops in to bring some relief to the heat, as well as a few spotty showers/storms.

By next weekend, more seasonal warmth returns with highs in the 80s!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 73

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 95

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 98

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 99

