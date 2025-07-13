Hot and humid weather returns to start the week

It's hot & humid this evening with the haze sticking around. Overnight, we drop into the 60s.
We reach the hottest part of the week on Monday & Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. We stay dry Monday and most of Tuesday, though a few storms may pop up Tuesday evening and night.
Our best chance of rain looks to be on Wednesday with two rounds: one in the morning, another in the afternoon. The storms will be similar to the past weeks, where not everyone sees them, but some storms could be strong. Highs on Wednesday are in the middle 80s.
We see a slight cool down before a warm up late week into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s with small storm chances.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Comfy
Low: 68
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot & Humid
High: 93
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Dry
High: 92
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
High: 86
