Hot and Sunny Before the Front

Thursday keeps the sunshine and the heat. Highs will be in the low 90s across much of the area, but the places that fall short of the 90s will be in the upper 80s. Late at night, a couple spotty showers or storms could make it into eastern Nebraska, but most of us stay dry.

We hit the low 90s again Friday with a few clouds mixing in with the afternoon sunshine. A few spotty showers and storms could also kick off in the heat of the day. Places west of Omaha have the highest chances to see these spotty showers and storms. Although, a lot of us stay dry.

Our next cold front has slowed down, now impacting the weekend more. Saturday will bring numerous scattered showers and storms, especially in the second half of the day. This cools us off into the low 80s with a lot of clouds. Keep an eye on the radar and be prepared to pivot plans from rainfall, as this has the potential to impact day 2 of the College World Series.

Some of those rain and storms could carry over into Sunday, but I think a lot of us stay dry for Father's Day with a mix of sun and clouds. The heat stays under control with highs in the low 80s.

With drier weather early next week, we heat back up. Monday will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

We likely get back to 90 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Rain

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 91

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 82

