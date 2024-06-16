Hot, humid, and windy on Monday

This evening will be hot with temperatures in the upper 80s. Outside of the small chance of a spot storm, we stay dry.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs in the low 90s with humidity making it feel like the mid 90s. It will also be windy with some wind gusts to 40 mph.

Most of Tuesday will be dry and windy with highs in the upper 80s. By Tuesday evening, a line of storms forms to the west and moves in. A few storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Showers and storms will be ongoing through Wednesday, although some dry time is expected. It will be notably cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

We begin to warm back up on Thursday in the mid-80s with a small storm chance.

The 90s return by the weekend with a continued chance for some spotty storms.

