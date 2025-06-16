Hot Monday, then storms are possible Tuesday

The hot weather continues today! Morning clouds will give way to a lot more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Tonight, a few storms will start to push into northeast Nebraska. If they are able to hold together long enough, the storms likely won't reach Omaha until 2 or 3 in the morning. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels with pockets of hail and damaging wind being the main concern. By the Tuesday morning commute, the best chance for any leftover rain will be in far southern Nebraska and northwest Missouri.

It will be a warm start to Tuesday with upper 60s. Thanks to a cold front moving through the region, it won't be as hot. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but it stays muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front likely kicks off some scattered showers and storms, especially in the second half of the day. The rain won't be for everyone, but a couple of the storms could be strong enough to produce pockets of hail and strong wind.

There could be a few leftover showers around Wednesday, but a lot of us will be dry. It will be the coolest day of the week with low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

We start to warm back up on Thursday for your Juneteenth plans. It will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

Friday will be hot and breezy with mid 90s and a lot of sunshine.

The heat settles in for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with mid 90s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 84

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 82

