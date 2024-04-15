Hot Weather Turns Stormy with Severe Weather Threat

The hot weekend weather continues to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. It will also be windy today, and combined with the low humidity in the afternoon and evening, the fire danger will be very high, especially north of Omaha. Hold off on any outdoor burning, because any fire could spread quickly out of control.

This evening, a few spotty storms will start to pop up. Although many of us will be dry, the storms could reach severe levels. The greatest threat will be in eastern Nebraska. The most likely threat will be pockets of very large hail, but some areas of damaging wind and a tornado will also be possible.

Storms become more likely overnight and into Tuesday morning, but they should slowly weaken as they expand farther east into western Iowa. We'll cool off to about 60 degrees.

Most of us get a break from the rain and storms late Tuesday morning, but it will stay windy. Tuesday afternoon, another round of hit and miss storms will pop up, but this rain won't be for everyone. These storms could also reach severe levels with pockets of hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two in the region. Western Iowa has a little better chance to see a severe storm in the second half of Tuesday compared to eastern Nebraska. We dry out Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler... with mid 60s.

Another round of rain moves in overnight and into Thursday morning, and could continue into the afternoon in a few spots. The rest of the day will be breezy with mid 50s.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing multiple mornings in a row, starting Friday.

The wind lightens up more Friday, and we'll get some sunshine mixed in with our clouds. It stays cool, in the mid 50s.

The weekend also looks cool with mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Both days look partly cloudy and dry.

