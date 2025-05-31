Hot with a hazy sky tomorrow, heavy rain & storms return Tuesday

The morning saw lots of sunshine, which helped us quickly warm into the 80s. Clouds (and wildfire smoke) are building in this afternoon, and will stick around into the evening. A few spot storms are possible, mainly over Nebraska, though they will be few and far between. No severe weather is expected, but a storm could produce some quick downpours & gusty winds.

Some of the wildfire smoke will begin to mix to the ground for Sunday. It should not be enough to affect air quality outside of those sensitive to it, but it will smell smoky during the day. Otherwise, it will be hot with highs approaching 90, though we fall just shy of that in Omaha.

Overnight on Sunday, conditions may align for a chance to see the aurora borealis as far south as Nebraska and Iowa. This is not a guarantee, and the smoky sky may prevent viewing. If it happens, get away from city lights and look north.

We have a better chance of hitting 90 for Monday with a southerly wind blowing in the hot weather. It will be sunny, though wildfire smoke will still be in the air.

A cold front is expected to hit the area Monday night, bringing remnant tropical moisture from the Pacific to produce widespread rain and storms that will last through much of Tuesday. Though a small severe threat exists with these storms, the better chances will be to the north and south of the Omaha area. On the other hand, these storms will bring some heavy rain, and many of us could see over 1" of rain. Since it has been so dry, flooding is not expected.

Storms move out by Wednesday, and the cooler weather begins to settle in. Highs reach the middle 70s.

The rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the 70s and small storm chances each day.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hazy

High: 89

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Breezy

High: 91

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Rain & Storms

High: 71

