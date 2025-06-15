Hot with Rain and storms possible on Tuesday

It's hot this evening with temperatures breaching the 90s. A few storms are possible over western Iowa this evening. Many stay dry, but if you see a storm it could produce some hail or gusty winds. Omaha and the rest of eastern Nebraska looks dry. Overnight, we fall to around 70 degrees.

We stay dry on Monday with highs in the low 90s. Some storms will try to roll in Monday night, but these might fall apart before reaching our viewing area.

Our best chance for storms will be Tuesday. While some storms may be around Tuesday morning, they will redevelop along a cold front Tuesday afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, mainly south of I-80, before moving out overnight.

Some lingering storm chances remain around Wednesday, but they should begin to move to the east by the end of the day. Wednesday will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 80s.

We lose the rain chances by Juneteenth, but we begin to turn up the heat. Highs on Thursday reach the upper 80s, and we return to the 90s by Friday into the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 71

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 91

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 83

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 80

