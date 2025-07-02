Hotter midweek before storms return for the holiday weekend

Light rain could make it into Omaha from the west just before the morning commute. The chance for rain will be much smaller this afternoon, but a couple isolated showers and storms could pop up. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and muggy with low 90s.

With the higher humidity now back, we won't be able to cool off as much overnight. Thursday will start in the low 70s.

The heat increases Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Eastern Nebraska will be in the mid 90s, and western Iowa will be in the low 90s.

The 4th of July will be breezy and humid with low 90s... if we can stay dry long enough. The timing of Friday's rain may be trying to slow down, which could spare more of our outdoor events. Outdoor holiday plans still look safest from the morning to early afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. In the afternoon, hit and miss showers and storms will start to pop up, but the main wave of rain may now be holding off until the early night. The best chance for rain during the 10 p.m. fireworks shows will be in eastern Nebraska, but some of the rain could be in western Iowa by then too.

If the system moves slowly enough, there could be some leftover scattered rain and storms around on Saturday, but more of us will be able to stay dry compared to Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 90.

Sunday only brings a slim chance for rain with upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Another round of rain and storms is looking likely early next week, but it's too early to say if most of that rain will be late Monday vs. Tuesday. This should cool us off into the mid 80s.

