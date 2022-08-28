Watch Now
Isolated Storms Overnight

Seasonal temperatures into the workweek
Storms possible tonight
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 18:24:16-04

As we head into Sunday night into Monday morning, another round of isolated storms are possible. These will not be as extensive in coverage as today, meaning many will stay dry. Any overnight storms are capable of producing hail and gusty winds.

Some rain showers are possible into Monday morning, but we will dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 80s.

The sunshine returns on Tuesday with high temperatures on a slow comedown from Monday in the mid 80s.

Isolated storms are possible on Wednesday, temperatures will hover around the middle 80s.

We dry out into next weekend with highs holding in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
Low: 69

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Dry
High: 87

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 85

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Storms
High: 86

