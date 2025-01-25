It is a seasonal Sunday, then warmer weather comes as we start the workweek

We will see similar conditions Sunday from Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s and sunny. The breeze will also be lighter tomorrow.

Monday brings warmer weather, with highs reaching the 50s! The breeze returns, but it's out of the south, helping to blow in the warmer weather.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 50s. With these warmer temperatures, ice will begin to thin out on area lakes, ponds, and rivers. Likewise, ice could start moving along the Platte River, which could bring a chance of ice jams. See more information here.

We are back into the 40s by midweek, which is still above average for late January.

By late next week, a storm system looks to move over the central US. This could bring some rain and/or snow to Nebraska and Iowa. Exactly when, where, what, and how much is uncertain. Stay tuned. Highs dip into the 30s by the weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 37

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 19

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 53

