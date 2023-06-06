Keeping the Heat

Tuesday keeps the heat with the help of mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 90s with a very small chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

A backdoor cold front, moving east to west will push in midweek. This will kick off a few scattered showers and storms Wednesday, mainly after the lunchtime hours. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but there is a chance for some isolated storms to produce pockets of small hail and strong winds. We stay hot with highs in the 90s in Omaha.

The cold front and its scattered rain slides into eastern Nebraska Thursday. This will cool Omaha off into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. There's a small chance for spotty storms in the second half of the day.

Anyone could get hit by a spotty shower or storm Friday, but many cities stay dry with mid 80s for highs.

We should have enough time to hit the mid 80s Saturday before another cold front arrives later in the day. This will give us one of our better chances for rain in the next week.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine, and we cool into the low 80s for the afternoon. This will put us closer to average for this time of year.

We stay near average Monday with a lot of sunshine and low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain

High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

P.M. Spotty Storms

High: 90

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms West

High: 84

