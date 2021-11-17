Watch
KMTV meteorologists present winter weather outlook

Posted at 1:17 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 14:17:07-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For several weeks, our Weather Alert Team meteorologists have been working on their winter forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Chris Swaim discuss their winter outlook in the video above.

Join us next Saturday, November 27th after the game, for a Storm Ready Now winter special show to get you ready for this upcoming season.

Our team of meteorologists will cover topics like shoveling safety and protecting your car and home so you can be ready for winter weather.

