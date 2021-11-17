KMTV meteorologists present winter weather outlook

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For several weeks, our Weather Alert Team meteorologists have been working on their winter forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Chris Swaim discuss their winter outlook in the video above.

Join us next Saturday, November 27th after the game, for a Storm Ready Now winter special show to get you ready for this upcoming season.

Our team of meteorologists will cover topics like shoveling safety and protecting your car and home so you can be ready for winter weather.

