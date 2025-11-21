KMTV's 2025-2026 winter forecast for the Omaha area

It's that time of year again, the winter forecast! The past few winters have been drier than normal, with our last snowy winter being 2020-2021. Will this winter finally break our dry streak?

If you are interested in the folklore & science behind winter forecasting, Meteorologist Joseph Meyer breaks down some of the more popular winter weather folklore here, while Meteorologist Tim Schmidt looks at the science behind winter weather forecasts here.

Here's how each month breaks down.

DECEMBER

- Averages -

Snow - 5.8"

Temp - 37.4/19.2 F

December will likely start cold for the region, before warming up again. Most of Omaha's Decembers over the last several years have been much warmer than normal. Look for about half of the month to be in the 40s and 50s. This likely leads to warmer-than-average monthly temperatures.

For snowfall, we expect the trend of drier-than-average Decembers to continue. Despite this, there will still be chances of snow, especially in the first week of the month, with the colder weather. There may be more chances closer to or after the holidays. We also have tended to have an ice storm over our last few Decembers. So, be ready for that, too.

As for the White Christmas chance. On average, about 1 of every 3 Christmases in Omaha has been classified as a White Christmas (1" or more of snow on the ground by Christmas morning). This year, we might want to put a few good words in with Santa...

- Breakdown -

Temps: Above Average

Snow: Below Average (1-3")

JANUARY

- Averages -

Snow - 7.2"

Temp - 33.6/15.2 F

January will be cool for the region. Look for several "clipper" systems to occur, which send us shots of cold air from Canada and quick-hitting bands of light snow, followed by several days of above-average warmth. Most days will be in the 30s. We are forecasting about 2-4 nights below zero. The colder January months are typically due to snow on the ground.

Unlike last winter, this season we do expect there to be snowfalls in January. However, the snowfalls will be light, and totals will probably come up short of the 7.2" average.

- Breakdown -

Temps: Below Average

Snow: Average (5-8")

FEBRUARY

- Averages -

Snow - 7.8"

Temp - 38.6/19.3 F

February will probably feature several temperature swings - days in the 40s/50s, and days where winter takes back over. Last year, our coldest temperature of the season (-15 F) occurred in the middle of the month. We could see a similar 'cold-snap' to that, getting below zero once or twice.

Last February, we saw several 1-2"+ snowfalls. If the moisture is there, we could see similar conditions to last season, especially when significant cold air is approaching. This would lead to near-average snow of 7.8" for the month.

- Breakdown -

Temps: Average

Snow: Average (6-9")

MARCH

- Averages -

Snow - 3"

Temp - 52.1/30 F

March can be a 'wild card' month for us in Omaha, especially with snow. Last season, we had TWO blizzards in the month!

This upcoming March, look for several days in the 50s and 60s. A few 70-degree days are possible, too. There will be cool-downs, but the 'cold-snaps' only put us down in the 15-20 degree range.

Snowfall can be boom or bust in March. Lately, we have seen several snowfalls as the seasons are trying, but struggling to advance from winter to spring. There is a good chance this happens. The average snowfall for March is 3.1", so it won't take much to eclipse that number. Most March snows are the heavy, wet snow kind, that melts fast.

- Breakdown -

Temps: Above Average

Snow: Above Average (3-6")

SEASON

- Averages -

Snow: 26.1"

Overall, this winter starts mild, but will ultimately be a cooler-than-average season from December to March. Most of our snow will come in January and February. We expect a range of 19-23" of snowfall this winter.

For the day-to-day forecast, stay with KMTV as we bring you the verified Most Accurate Forecast in Omaha!