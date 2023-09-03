Labor Day Looking Hot

Labor Day is looking similar to the weekend in terms of heat and wind. Highs will be in the low 90s with wind gusts 20-30mph at times. A few clouds are possible over western Iowa, otherwise we look dry and sunny.

A cold front moves through Tuesday sparking off a few showers during the day, although most of us stay dry. Highs will still be in the low 90s.

That cold front brings heat relief on Wednesday with highs dropping into the low-80s and lows into the 50s.

The end of the week temperatures rise into the upper 80s, and a few shower or storm chances enter the forecast beginning on Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 70

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

Breezy

High: 96

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Breezy

High: 95

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 82

