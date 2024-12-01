Light snow tonight, big temperature swings for the workweek

Light snow will develop just northeast of Omaha into western Iowa this evening. There could be enough snow for some minor accumulations in western/central Iowa (Denison, Carrol, Harlan, Audubon, Atlantic, etc.). For the rest of the area, including Omaha, some snow is possible but no accumulation is expected.

The snow will be gone by Monday morning, but it will be cold with temperatures in the teens.

Monday is a cold and cloudy day with highs in the mid 20s.

Heading into Tuesday, a warm-up comes as temperatures start in the low teens, but rise quickly into the upper 30s by the afternoon. The sun returns on Tuesday too, as does a southerly breeze helping us warm up.

The warmer weather continues on Wednesday with highs into the upper 40s. A few spots in southeast Nebraska could reach 50.

Then comes the cooldown, a strong cold front passes through Wednesday night, dropping temperatures back into the teens for Thursday morning. Thursday is about 20 degrees cooler, in the middle 20s. A snowflake or two is possible as well, but no accumulation is expected.

It's a short-lived cooldown as another quick warm-up arrives Friday, pulling temperatures back to near 40 after starting our day in the teens. This warming trend lasts into the weekend with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow Northeast

Low: 16

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 25

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 40

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 47

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.